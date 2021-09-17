100K Fewer Followers Later, Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Tries to Apologize

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFirst things first: Did you know Ann Wilson sings Bachelor in Paradise’s theme song? It’s a nice fact. We just needed to ensure everyone knew that before launching into today’s nonsense, because the lingering drama tying Paradise denizens Brendan, Natasha, and Pieper together might not ever escape an endless loop of Instagram Story statements and shady interviews. This is our simulation now! As a brief recap, the drama began on the show’s September 6 episode when Pieper and Brendan tried, and failed, to convince their castmates that they didn’t have a romantic relationship with influencer aspirations prior to arriving at the beach. Natasha, who had been exploring a genuine relationship with Brendan, was blindsided by this revelation; Brendan and Pieper have since left the beach together to avoid a mutiny, while Natasha is now a folk hero. Brendan has also lost about 100k Instagram followers. That’s amore.

