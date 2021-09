ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–At 11:33 a.m. the Robbinsville Township and Bordentown Township Fire Departments and EMS were sent to a crash in the area of Exit 7A with a person with a head injury. The accident was at a different location than originally reported, and was found on the north bound exit ramp from the inner roadway to Exit 7A fly over bridge and was blocking traffic. The person was transferred to the ambulance and paramedics were called and met the Robbinsville ambulance near the toll plaza. The person was transported to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. NJ State Police controlled traffic and is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO