NBA

Steve Ballmer Hopes Lakers Fans Feel ‘Threatened’ By New Clippers Arena

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTension between the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers stems from the fact that the two franchises play in the same city and arena, but the notion that there is a rivalry is fairly weak. The Lakers and Clippers have never played against each other in the playoffs and the former has all the player legends and championship accolades that have endeared them to Los Angeles. Under new governor Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have done their best to separate themselves from the Lakers.

www.lakers365.com

Steve Ballmer
