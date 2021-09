Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO