True Colors: Inside the Director Scramble at MOCA
For a few days there was the rare appearance of calm at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. After months of searching for an executive director to share duties with artistic director Klaus Biesenbach, the museum announced earlier this month that it had poached Johanna Burton from the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. The two would share responsibilities in a carefully calibrated leadership structure. After months of turmoil, with staff resignations, a revenue drop, layoffs of 97 part-time employees, and furloughs of more than 30 full-time employees, MOCA seemed to finally have a road map to the future.www.vanityfair.com
