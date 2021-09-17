True Colors: Inside the Director Scramble at MOCA

On Monday afternoon in Basel, Switzerland, a push alert pinged the phones of several art-world VIPs who gathered for the opening of Unlimited, the wing of the city’s eponymous art fair that features large-scale works too big for a booth. Across the hangar-sized exhibition hall, the well-heeled clientele fished phones out of pockets or clutches and saw that the news, for once, was good: The U.S. announced that it would ease travel restrictions for non-U.S. citizens coming to the states from abroad, with proof of vaccination, starting in early November. Many had assumed that, with the delta variant still raging, COVID travel bans would continue until 2022, making Art Basel in Miami Beach—which kicks off in late November—a one-continent event barely worth attending. Now it will effectively be the first art-world gathering open to the world in nearly two years.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO