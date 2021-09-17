CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

LOOK: Kentucky's Uniforms against Chattanooga

On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS28v_0bzhfkTB00

The fits are in for the third game of the 2021 season. The Kentucky uniforms for Saturdays showdown with Chattanooga are a familiar combination.

What’s your favorite colors baby? BLUE AND WHITE!

The Wildcats will wear blue helmets, blue jerseys and white pants in the FCS matchup. It’s the same Kentucky uniforms from the season-opening win over ULM.

Kentucky’s blue jerseys and white pants are the winningest uniform combination of the Mark Stoops era. Since 2013 Kentucky is 16-5 in the uniforms you will see Saturday at Kroger Field.

Set the tone. Go Cats. Beat Chattanooga.

On3.com

Kentucky outlasts South Carolina, continues to win ugly

The 2021 Kentucky football team really does like to make the Big Blue Nation sweat. Despite outgaining every foe in the month of September and usually winning the yards per play battle by a good margin, the Wildcats have found themselves in three consecutive close games. However, winning ugly is...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky holds on to win in Columbia, 16-10

Kentucky is headed back to Lexington with a perfect 4-0 record on the season after defeating South Carolina down in Columbia, 16-10, Saturday night. Also worth celebrating, Mark Stoops broke Fran Curci’s record for SEC wins by a Kentucky head coach with his 26th victory in Southeastern Conference play. As...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Three plays: Kentucky wins situational football

It wasn’t pretty at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night, but Kentucky will happily take the road wins when they can get them. In the 16-10 victory, Kentucky improved to 4-0 on the season and now has a couple of SEC wins in their back pocket. However, the game against South Carolina was a slog, and the home underdog made Kentucky earn the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky football trolls Gamecocks by dancing to Sandstorm

Following a 16-10 victory against South Carolina, Kentucky football celebrated by dancing to Darude’s “Sandstorm” on nose guard Marquan McCall’s Instagram live. That is the same song the Gamecocks play before kicking off at their home games. The Wildcats didn’t appear phased by the road crowd as they improved to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops: "The turnovers are definitely hurting us"

A win is a win, but there’s no escaping the fact that Kentucky continues to shoot itself in the foot with turnovers. The Cats turned it over three times tonight, bringing the season total to eleven. Kentucky’s turnover margin, -9, is the second-worst in the country behind UTEP (-11). Three...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky boasts three top-20 commits in initial 2022 RSCI Rankings

Kentucky boasts two top-six commitments and three listed inside the top 20 in the initial 2022 Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI) rankings. RSCI, which combines the rankings of all of the well-known recruiting services into a single, consensus ranking, has Shaedon Sharpe listed at No. 1, Chris Livingston at No. 6, and Skyy Clark at No. 17. UK targets Cason Wallace (No. 7) and Adem Bona (No. 16) are top-20 prospects, as well.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky celebrates win over South Carolina

It wasn’t easy, but Kentucky notched its fourth win of the season tonight, beating South Carolina 16-10. The Cats are 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2018 and only the second time since 1977. Huge opportunities lie ahead with Florida and LSU coming to Kroger Field, but before we worry about that, here’s all the fun you may have missed on social media.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart used videos to spark Georgia to fast start

Kirby Smart was elated to see his Georgia Bulldogs race out to a gigantic lead before most Vanderbilt fans could even find their seats. Before the end of the first quarterback, Georgia led Vanderbilt by a score of 35-0. Moreover, Smart was able to pull quarterback J.T. Daniels before the...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Chris Rodriguez has been very successful against South Carolina

Much can be talked about heading into Kentucky’s Saturday night matchup against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is a significant game in the SEC East. South Carolina’s Josh Vann is one of the most explosive receivers in the SEC, but Kentucky’s defense must stop the run over everything else. South Carolina’s secondary figures to have a big challenge slowing down Kentucky’s passing attack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

At The Half: Kentucky 10, South Carolina 0

It hasn’t been pretty but we can’t complain about a 10-point lead at the half in Columbia for your University of Kentucky Wildcats. Matt Ruffulo helped extend the early touchdown lead to 10 late in the second quarter with a 56-yard field goal to end the half. His three with Kavosiey Smoke’s 15-yard touchdown run on the first drive gave Kentucky a two-possession lead in a game that has been otherwise ugly. The Cats are already down in the turnover column with Will Levis’ fifth interception of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Stoops, Square, Levis after the South Carolina win

Kentucky is headed back to Lexington with a win, but first, Mark Stoops and a few Cats had to talk about the victory. Stoops, linebacker DeAndre Square, and quarterback Will Levis hopped on Zoom after the 16-10 victory to talk about turnovers, being 4-0, and, well turnovers. Check out their comments below.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Treylon Burks hauls in a 85-yard touchdown catch

Arkansas is off to a hot start against the Texas A&M Aggies today. Watch as Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson tosses a strike to Treylon Burks down the right sideline. Then Burks is off to the races. The touchdown put the Razorbacks up 10-0 late in the first quarter. Burks has...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Injury update on Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson exited Saturday’s game early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. The Razorbacks held on for a 20-10 win over Texas A&M as Jefferson came back late in the fourth quarter, helping deliver the win. He finished the day 7 of 15 for 212...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky’s Top Plays From South Carolina Win

There aren’t a ton of top plays in a 16-point victory, but there are enough for another highlight reel recapping a Kentucky Football win. Kentucky Wildcats TV threw together a three-and-a-half-minute video package with replays of Kavoisey Smoke’s touchdown and Matt Ruffulo’s three made field goals. Smoke’s TD was the only TD in the game for the good team and it was his first of the 2021 season. Congrats, Smoke.
KENTUCKY STATE
