LOOK: Kentucky's Uniforms against Chattanooga

The fits are in for the third game of the 2021 season. The Kentucky uniforms for Saturdays showdown with Chattanooga are a familiar combination.

What’s your favorite colors baby? BLUE AND WHITE!

The Wildcats will wear blue helmets, blue jerseys and white pants in the FCS matchup. It’s the same Kentucky uniforms from the season-opening win over ULM.

Kentucky’s blue jerseys and white pants are the winningest uniform combination of the Mark Stoops era. Since 2013 Kentucky is 16-5 in the uniforms you will see Saturday at Kroger Field.

Set the tone. Go Cats. Beat Chattanooga.