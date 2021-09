Indiana State Police said a husband and wife were arrested on Monday after both were involved in a car crash influenced by alcohol. Authorities told the local news outlet WEHT that Donald Ricketts, 56, of Poseyville was heading north on SR 165 at 8:24 p.m. on Monday, when he swerved and hit the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer heading south. Neither party was injured, and the collision was close to Ricketts’ home, so he allegedly called his wife, Cheral Ricketts, to come pick him up from the crash site. Before police arrived, Cheral allegedly drove to the crash site and crashed her own car into her husband’s, totaling both vehicles.

