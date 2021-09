I didn’t expect World Flipper to be so enjoyable. I mean, I figured it would be an entertaining experience. Cygames proved how good it is at creating engaging mobile games that hook players. Titles like Granblue Fantasy, Dragalia Lost, Shadowverse, and Uma Musume all proved it. I suppose the concept of “it is a gacha game, but also pinball” left me a bit skeptical as to how inviting it might be. But here it is two weeks after launch, I’m still obsessively playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO