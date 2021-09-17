Housing Regulator Nominee Will Have The Power To Reshape Homeownership In America
By Chris Arnold
WFAE
8 days ago
The Biden administration has a remarkable opportunity to reshape homeownership in America. In the coming days, administration officials are expected to announce the nomination of a key regulator who will have a lot of power to change the $11 trillion U.S. mortgage market. To discuss, we're joined now by NPR's Chris Arnold.
After a year of unprecedented stimulus program spending, the country has reached its debt limit. Now, if Congress does not suspend or raise the debt ceiling, it risks missing payments to both Social...
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
SUZE Orman has issued a warning to homeowners and explained the risks of reverse mortgages. These home loans allow homeowners to convert their home equity into cash income with no monthly mortgage payments. They can be a viable option for retirees to boost income, but they come with risks, especially...
A group of 24 mayors in the Southeast recently asked Congress to act on clean energy laws. In a letter, the group that included North Carolina mayors argued that clean energy can “create jobs, reduce pollution, and protect the treasured places that help make the Southeastern United States home.”. On...
A shortage in housing is the single greatest concern in Louisiana with an estimated $2.5 billion in unmet housing needs due to Hurricane Ida on top of the $900 million still needed due to the storms that struck the state over a year ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. The governor has been in […]
The post Housing shortage is ‘single greatest concern’ in Louisiana, governor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
$19.5 million in local investments will support the creation of 204 affordable homes for renters, 51 affordable homeownership opportunities. Office of Housing to release over $5 million this fall in ECI Task Force investments to support homeownership retention and new homeownership development in partnership with BIPOC-led agencies. SEATTLE (September 23,...
America’s mayors came together to demand the federal legalization of marijuana from Joe Biden’s administration, once again demonstrating that the anti-cannabis sentiment held at the highest level of the federal government does not represent the will of the people or even of the rest of the government. The U.S. Conference...
Rural hospitals want to see their workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19. But they're worried Biden's new mandate will cause staff shortages, and they're asking the administration for help. Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news...
Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
Florida’s home affordability crisis is real, and it’s especially brutal for South Floridians. In fact, unless you’re earning six figures, you may not be able to afford to rent a home here – much less think about owning. Affordable housing is in crisis. According to a new report from Realtor.com,...
Home appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Latino areas than those in white ones, a new report by Freddie Mac has found. It's the latest example of racial inequities in the housing sector, a well-documented phenomenon that has led to lower rates of homeownership among Black and Latino families.
Biden Plans to ‘House America’ With 20,000 New Affordable Housing Units. The Biden administration has announced its new “House America” program, Bloomberg Citylab reports. The White House will work with local leaders from city, county and state governments to build 20,000 affordable housing units and provide permanent housing for at...
The White House is launching a new initiative to combat the crisis of homelessness, working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on a national partnership entitled “House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis.”. HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair...
California has become the first state to implement a law that addresses working conditions for warehouse workers, like those for Amazon and other major companies. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 701, which takes effect in the new year, into law on Wednesday. The law aims to address the impact of quotas on worker injuries and health.
The United States has historically been one of the most credit-worthy countries in the entire world. U.S. Treasury bonds are considered some of the safest financial instruments in international markets, and their movements are used as a benchmark for movement within the global economy. The U.S. is also a debt...
But our best hope for reducing carbon emissions isn’t new government spending. It’s a technological sea change — one that can only come from the private sector. In fact, the government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to get out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.
The Biden Administration has narrowed down candidates for Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). According to NPR, the administration is close to declaring their nomination for the FHFA which would have the ability to change the $11 trillion mortgage market that could potentially reshape the American Dream of homeownership.
