Military

Pentagon Says Drone Strike Killed Innocent People, Not ISIS Members

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe airstrike was initially described as "righteous," but Friday afternoon the Pentagon said the military intelligence was wrong. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Fox News

DOD reveals August 29 drone strike killed no ISIS-K

CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
AFP

Car bomb kills 8 near Somalia's presidential palace: police

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack. The radical Islamist Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombing in a brief statement.
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
The Independent

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own. Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn't given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the U.S. hadn't delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion. Erdogan's comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast Sunday.NATO...
The Independent

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

At least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday, the Israeli military said.Sunday’s violence was the deadliest between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks and came amid heightened tensions following this year’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was shot dead near the northern West Bank city of Jenin and three others were killed in Biddu, north of Jerusalem.Israeli Prime Minister...
AFP

Over 140 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

More than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting intensifies for Yemen's strategic northern city of Marib, military and medical sources told AFP Friday.  But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.
Army Times

Reenlisting? Soldiers’ options to re-up will tighten in October

The Army is changing its retention program for fiscal 2022 by shrinking the window of time during which soldiers can reenlist and even ending a popular duty station stabilization loophole, Army Times has learned. The modifications, which don’t directly affect the service’s retention bonus program, reduce the options available to...
Army Times

Green Beret killed during water training identified

The Army has identified the Green Beret killed in a water training exercise Tuesday afternoon at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Paul Lincoln Olmstead died while participating in the 5th Special Forces Group Maritime Assessment Course, which prepares soldiers for Combat Diver Qualification Course.
CBS New York

Gold Star Mothers, Fallen Soldiers Honored At War On Terror Memorial In Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County community held a solemn ceremony Friday to honor gold star mothers, whose children died serving in the U.S. armed forces. “I want to thank all of you for your perseverance, thank the sacrifices of your loved ones, and please don’t forget we’re here for you,” said Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ronald Diz. It was a warm embrace for Yolanda Lopez. Her son, Manny, was the first Rockland resident to die in the Iraq War 16 years ago. He was 20 years old. Manny’s name is etched on a panel at the War on Terror memorial in Haverstraw. It was read aloud by Renee D’Angelis, a Gold Star Mother, during the ceremony. “When I see this kind of gathering for our children, it lets us know that they’ll never be forgotten. Yes, they sacrificed their lives for us, but they will be remembered,” Lopez said. Many others at the ceremony were old soldiers who made it home and recalled friends who did not. “Makes you think, what could have been,” said Bob Schreiner, a Purple Heart recipient. Their sacrifices must be honored and remembered.
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
