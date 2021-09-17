Bluejay Girls Varsity Swim Team sweeps it with first place finishes

The MHS Girls Varsity Swim Team had two meets this past week. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Lady Jays traveled to Lodi for a seven-team invite, finishing second out of the seven teams. Merrill came away with 340.5 points, second only to the Monroe/New Glarus High School Swim Team which finished with 386 points. In the 11 events, Merrill came away with 2 second-place finishes, 6 third-place finishes, 2 fourth-place finishes, and 1 sixth-place finish.