2021 Farmland Zone Antlerless Harvest Authorization Selection Now Open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened 2021 Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization selection. The archery season will open on Sept. 18, and many hunters have already purchased their hunting license for the 2021 season. Hunters purchasing a deer hunting license can now log into their Go Wild account to select the Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations included with their license at no additional charge.merrillfotonews.com
