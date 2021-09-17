CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Getting Jjigae With It

KYUK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew) ½ pound pork shoulder (or pork belly) ½ package of tofu (optional), sliced into ½ inch thick bite size pieces. 1 medium onion, sliced (1 cup) 2 teaspoons gochugaru (Korean hot pepper flakes) 1 tablespoon gochujang (hot pepper paste) 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil. 2 cups...

www.kyuk.org

Comments / 0

Related
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Hot Pepper#Food Drink#Kimchi Stew#Korean#Directions
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mashed

Only 6% Of People Prefer Steak To Be Cooked This Way

There's just something about a steak that no other meat can match. Plain baked chicken – meh. Ditto for fish. Even pork chops on their own are in need of saucing up. Steak, on the other hand, needs very little in the way of embellishment to make for a meal fit for a tycoon (and you may need to be one in order to afford all but the cheapest cuts these days). To create the perfect steak, all you need to do is apply heat and a sprinkle of salt and voilà! C'est magnifique.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
614now.com

East side diner slinging all-day breakfast opens

Breakfast for dinner lovers, rejoice. This is also directed at fans of breakfast for lunch and breakfast for breakfast. Because at Zorba’s Diner, a new spot that opened last month on the city’s far east side—located at 3415 E. Broad St. in what was formerly Z’s Asian Bistro—breakfast is served all day.
The Independent

Rick Stein’s barbecued whole seabass might look impressive, but it’s deceptively simple

Rick Stein is the king of seafood, so you know you’re in safe hands with one of his fish recipes.This is a dish for all seasons: barbecue the sea bass if the weather is in your favour, or use the grill inside if you don’t fancy getting drizzled on.Barbecued whole sea bass with fennel mayonnaiseServes: 2Ingredients:2 x 450–500g sea bass, cleaned and trimmed of fins2tbsp olive oil1 bunch fennel herb2tsp PernodSalt and black pepperFor the fennel mayonnaise:1 egg yolk (at room temperature)1 tsp white wine vinegar150ml olive oil (not extra virgin)½ tsp Pernod½ tbsp finely chopped fennel herbA few chives,...
RECIPES
Forest Park Review

Getting Saucy

Trays of smoked rib samplings get the once-over from hungry attendees while the sated dance to live music, during the annual Ribfest at The Grove.
THEATER & DANCE
Columbus Dispatch

Big portions, quality meals part of experience at Zorba's, owner says

Forgive Mentor "Tony” Rama if he’s a little busy right now. It’s right before the lunch hour and he’s beating eggs, searing hash browns, laying down an omelet on the flattop, flipping buttermilk pancakes and assembling a hot dog with Coney sauce. “Now I got a little bit of a...
BEXLEY, OH
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic Cuban Sandwiches At Sanguich de Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a celebration of Cuban culture at Sanguich de Miami, a charming and authentic eatery on SW 8th Street in Little Havana created by husband-and-wife team Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, where guests feel at home wherever they’re from. Figueredo used to be an architect. His wife Rosa was a paralegal. One day, he told his wife he had an idea. “He came to me and said, ‘I want to start a family, I’m kind of done with what I’m doing in the corporate world, and I’d really love to start a sandwich shop,’” recalled Romero. “I said ‘Well,...
Saveur

Korean Kimchi Stew with Pork Belly and Tofu (Kimchi-jjigae)

“This is the quintessential Korean household dish,” says chef Esther Choi, who grew up eating kimchi jjigae around four times a week. “It would be my last meal on Earth if I had to pick one.” The warming, spicy stew is extremely versatile: According to custom, you can use any protein you want. In this version, meaty chunks of pork belly meld with the tart, fermented flavor of kimchi.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy