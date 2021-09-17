CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More COVID-19 Hypocrisy: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Partied Maskless at a Jazz Club

By Robby Soave
 8 days ago
Yet another politician was caught violating her own mask mandate. This time it's San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who partied maskless at a jazz club on Wednesday despite the city's requirements. Breed was spotted at the Black Cat nightclub by Mariecar Mendoza, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle. It...

SFist

London Breed Going Maskless at Club Became a National Story; Should It Have?

Public figures in liberal states and cities — including, most notably, Gavin Newsom — have in some cases been rightly held to account for not modeling perfect behavior, public-health-wise, during this pandemic. But should Mayor London Breed have been called out and excoriated for not having her mask on while out at a music venue with friends last week? Discuss.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Elitist familiarity of San Francisco mayor breeds contempt

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is certainly not the first Democrat to be caught violating her own draconian COVID-19 rules. But she might be the first to respond to the controversy by telling the truth. When confronted, Breed said she did not care about any mask rules and that she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dreamforce Kicks Off in San Francisco With Strict COVID-19 Rules

Dreamforce, the annual Salesforce mega-conference, is back in San Francisco after a pandemic hiatus. The event used to draw hundreds of thousands but this year, it looked a lot different with COVID-19 and security requirements are some of the strictest ever seen. Even in their opening presentation, Salesforce made sure...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raphael
Muriel Bowser
London Breed
Alicia Garza
Complex

San Francisco Mayor Defends Herself After Video Shows Her Dancing Maskless at Indoor Concert, Defying Own Mandate

San Francisco mayor London Breed is defending herself after being caught on video dancing maskless at an indoor concert. Breed was seen on Thursday dancing along at a Tony! Toni! Toné! gig at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco, a city in which attendees of live indoor performances are asked to keep their masks on unless they are actively eating or drinking, per CBS SF BayArea. In her defense, Breed says she was eating and drinking at the time of the video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Council on Science and Health

SF Mayor London Breed Flouts City's COVID Mask Orders—And The Science Is On Her Side

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said after she was spotted maskless in a crowded nightclub last Thursday. “My drink was sitting at the table,” she added. “I got up and started dancing because i was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Defends Dancing Maskless at Crowded Nightclub: ‘I Was Feeling the Spirit’

San Francisco’s mayor is facing criticism after being accused of breaking her own COVID rules while dancing maskless at a crowded nightclub. On Thursday evening, Mayor London Breed partied sans face covering at the Black Cat Club—and someone caught it all on tape. CBS5 KPIX reports that the mayor is now defending her behavior. “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Breed. She insists that she followed her city’s health orders because she was actively drinking at the time; ergo, masks weren’t necessary. But video footage shows her getting up to dance. “I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask,” Breed said. In the weeks prior, she had warned San Francisco residents to avoid big gatherings. Breed previously faced controversy after attending the infamous French Laundry dinner with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Jazz Club#San Francisco#Covid 19#Gyms#House Of Music#Sfblackcat#Sfmarmendoza
San Francisco Chronicle

Maskless Mayor Breed: The Story Behind the Viral Story

Chronicle senior arts and entertainment editor Mariecar Mendoza meant to capture video of an impromptu Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion performance at the Black Cat in the Tenderloin last week. She knew she'd also caught Mayor London Breed happily singing and dancing along with the music, but only later did it...
POLITICS
