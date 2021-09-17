CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Voice’: How the Show Determines Who Could Be a Coach

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytcl8_0bzhf3nJ00

Coaches have come and gone since “The Voice” started in 2011. But host Carson Daly has remained a consistent presence on the show the entire time. Season 21 of the fan-favorite talent show is kicking off on September 20. And the coaches panel looks a lot different than it did for Season 1.

But how exactly does the show go about choosing the coaches? We wouldn’t mind taking a turn in those spinning chairs. Unfortunately, most of us aren’t exactly qualified for the job. Host Carson Daly explained what “The Voice” looks for in potential coaches.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he went in-depth on the things that make the show tick.

“There’s no magic formula. We haven’t had a lot of divas and egomaniacs and people who are there for the wrong reason. What makes the show good is the ribbing. When you watch Blake give it to Ariana Grande and she gives it right back and calls him her grandpa, it’s hilarious. As soon as there’s a comfort factor and people can get in the rhythm of the show and have fun with each other, that’s when we know we’re onto a good panel,” Daly said.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise that there aren’t set requirements for a coach on “The Voice.” The whole point is that they are people who have found success in the music industry. With that as a basis, the rest boils down to chemistry. The upcoming season will see the veterans welcome on Ariana Grande as the newest addition to the panel. It didn’t take long for her to start roasting Blake Shelton. So fans may be in for a fun season.

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Thinks Rotating Coaches Is a Reason for the Show’s Success

When reality TV shows start to switch things up in terms of personalities, it’s often a sign that something has soured on set. But according to host Carson Daly, that’s all part of the plan when it comes to “The Voice.”

“When the show started, had a show like ‘American Idol,’ for instance, had a panel change as many times as we’ve had, that would have been a bad thing; it would have been like, ‘Oh, this group of coaches or judges are falling out with each other.’ But ‘The Voice’ came on the air with four of the biggest names in music, and so it was never a surprise to anybody that John Legend or Adam Levine would need to go out on tour. I think our revolving door of coaches has been a big secret of our success,” Daly continued in the interview.

“The Voice” has a unique advantage in that all of the coaches are also working musicians. They have built-in excuses to take a season or two off when required. They also draw a massive audience.

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Can You Spot ‘The Voice’ Coaches in These Old Photos?

Who doesn’t love old photos? Let’s look back at some old pics of the coaches from The Voice. This is the ultimate quiz of how well you can tell your favorite celebrities out of the crowd. With the new season of The Voice steadily approaching, let’s look back at some...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

How Much Do You Really know About ‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton?

Another season of The Voice is right around the corner. Let’s talk about the shows longest running coach, Blake Shelton. He’s done a lot in his career other than The Voice, but how much do you really know about him?. Shelton has been on the show since it began in...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Coaches Kick Off Season 21 With a Show-Stopping Performance

The coaches of The Voice opened season 21 in epic fashion on Monday, with a show-stopping musical mashup!. Before any chairs were turned for the first Blind Auditions of the season, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton took the stage to remind fans that they've got the talent necessary to coach the next Voice champion.
TV & VIDEOS
610 Sports Radio

Ariana Grande debuts as newest coach on 'The Voice,' but not before stopping by 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' first

On Monday’s season debut, Ariana Grande finally officially joined Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as the newest coach on NBC’s The Voice. So naturally, ahead of the Season 21 premiere Ariana stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk all about it, which inspired us to do the same. So… Let’s talk about it — and we mean all of it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Jokes About the Show Replacing Him

He has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice for 21 seasons, but even country singer Blake Shelton is joking about how long the network will keep him on the hit series. On Friday Shelton and the new The Voice coach, Ariana Grande, have reportedly been chatting about how she may oust him from his seat on the singing competition’s stage. Most recently, Grande shared a screenshot of a hilarious exchange between her and the country singer, which showed Shelton sending her a snapshot of an article titled, “Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings Fresh Energy.”
TV & VIDEOS
Stamford Advocate

How to Stream 'The Voice' Online for Free

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are back in their seats for another season of The Voice this week, with Ariana Grande joining as the show’s newest coach. The blind auditions for Season 21 kick off tonight on NBC, but you don’t need cable to see which singers the stars turn around for this season. Streaming services like Hulu and Peacock are offering ways to live stream The Voice this season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
Maryland Daily Record

Oprah Winfrey Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Patricia Lofton, Patricia Lee Lloyd, Jeffrey Lee. If you live in this world and if are not under a cave, then you must have heard the name of Oprah Winfrey. Oprah is one of the most famous American Talk show hosts and a producer, author, actress, and philanthropist. She is one of the most notable talks show hosts, and she is also most famous for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. It was one of the highest-rated TV programs of its kind.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

219K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy