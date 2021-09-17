CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Tips for How To Maintain Your Interior Window Shutters

By Denise Lockwood
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYD2x_0bzhewvI00

Window shutters provide our homes with privacy, comfort, and beauty. Therefore, we must understand the best ways to care for them to ensure they last as long as possible. Check out some of these tips for how to maintain your interior window shutters and enjoy these attractive and functional features of your home for years to come.

Select the Proper Cleaning Routine

If you’re seeking tips for how to maintain your interior window shutters, it’s wise to start by assessing how you intend to clean them. An excellent first step is figuring out what materials your shutters are made from and selecting your cleaning products accordingly. For instance, metal shutters require a rag dampened with a diluted ammonia mixture, while wood and bamboo shutters do best with light dish soap, detergent, or even vinegar.

Additionally, wooden shutters can handle the occasional wood polish, but only in moderation. So, because every shutter material has its own needs, it’s crucial to assess what cleaning products will be best and how often you’ll clean the shutters. A monthly cleaning is pretty typical for all types of window shutters, and for deep washes, a rag will often do the trick.

Dust Regularly

Your deep cleaning routine will largely depend on the type of shutters you have. However, the commonality that all interior shutters share is their need to be dusted regularly. Now, the act of dusting is simple enough, but it’s wise to remember that this form of cleaning also comes with numerous options. For example, one of the best ways to clean plantation shutters is by using a paintbrush to ensure you get the dust in even the smallest nooks and crannies of the wood.

For metal shutters, on the other hand, you could try using a microfiber mitt or a unique dusting mechanism that’s design fits perfectly between each shutter. There are various ways to do this, but the most crucial thing to remember is that dusting your shutters regularly will keep them neat, clean, and in excellent condition for longer.

Refinish and Replace as Needed

Even with the best cleaning materials and a stringent routine, shutters sometimes just need a new finish or might need replacing entirely. A good indication that you need a new finish would be chipping in the wood and fading or wearing on your shutters’ otherwise rich color. Refinishing becomes pretty simple once you get the shutters off their hinges.

Simply strip the old finish off and paint over the wood with a new stain. Of course, this method will only work for sturdier wood shutters that can handle the wood strip and finish. So, if you happen to notice similar signs of wear and tear on shutters made from things like metal or bamboo, it might be a sign that you’re due for a complete shutter replacement.

Whether you’ve got metal, bamboo, or wood shutters with all the bells and whistles, there’s no doubt that each of them adds something truly special to your home. So, when you’re looking for ways to enjoy your gorgeous and functional shutters for years to come, we hope you’ll consider some of these tips and tricks for how to maintain them.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
myrtlebeachsc.com

10 Ways To Add Curb Appeal To Your Home

You spend your time styling the interior of your property and now that the interior is just right, it is not time to consider your outside space. First impressions are everything. How your home looks from the curb and outside sets the tone for how it may look when you go in. Not only does keeping the front of your home clean and tidy keep you on good terms with your neighbors, but it will also send a warm invitation to any guest and visitors you have and give you a sense of pride when you get home each day. Whether you are looking to create a sense of charm or make the front of your property a little unique there are many simple and low cost ways to transform the front of your property.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shutter#Mitt#Polish
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Termites in Your Home, Experts Say

From spiders to roaches, there are many pests we would rather not take up residence in our home. But none of these insect and arachnid invaders can cause quite as much damage as a termite infestation can. Termites silently eat away at the foundation of your house, which could lead to thousands of dollars worth of damage or—in extreme cases—cause your house to collapse. And unlike spiders or roaches, it can be hard to spot termites, as they typically remain hidden within walls and floors. Thankfully, experts say there is one telltale sign of termites that you should be able to notice. Read on to find out the number one sign you have termites in your home.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Clean Shower Curtains

It might seem strange to wash something constantly surrounded by soap and hot water, but it turns out shower curtains get grimy really fast if they’re not cleaned regularly. The good news is, cleaning a shower curtain is really simple, as long as you know the right way to do it.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Domaine

How to Clean Glass Throughout Your Home, From Windows to Doors

Glass is ubiquitous in our homes, from the practical to the ornate. And whether it’s simple windows or a designer coffee table, they all can be plagued by the same problem: how easily they get dirty. Quality glass can last for years, but that doesn’t stop fingerprints and smudges from...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Shawano Leader

Are Plantation shutters still in trend?

No, in my opinion, the plantation shutters are not outdated; however, I believe that not all architectural styles need to be plantation styles. They have been around for hundreds of years. They were made in an 18th-century style plantation mansion. The effect or design used hundreds of years ago does not mean it is worth using today. Take how the kitchen is partitioned and distributed in the far part of the house as an example.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

7 Designer-Approved Bathroom Layout Ideas that Never Fail

The first step to tackling any bathroom renovation is to decide on the layout. You probably spend way more time in your bathroom than you realize, so getting your layout right can take a stuffy, boring bathroom and create a serene space you enjoy being in. Though your layout may...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

9 Best Shower Curtains for Any Bathroom

Dress up your bathroom with one of these practical and stylish shower curtains. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
SHOPPING
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy