Rhonda Schuldt is helping to lead the next generation of Pittsburgh entrepreneurs. She started out as an entrepreneur-in-residence at the Big Idea Center, part of the University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and now serves as its director following her mid-August appointment to take the helm of the organization. She continues to coach and mentor aspiring entrepreneurial students at Pitt. Of the many strategies she offers to young founders, teaching them the importance of knowing who will benefit most from their idea is one she stresses the most.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO