See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing ‘Hard School’ Before Show

By Lauryn Schaffner
 8 days ago
A couple of days ago, a fan who had met Axl Rose after a recent Guns N' Roses show revealed that the frontman told her they'd be releasing a new song called "Hard School" soon, and last night (Sept. 16) Slash uploaded a video of the band rehearsing the track on his TikTok.

Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

Guns N’ Roses rock hard at Hard Rock

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses played back to back shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City last weekend as part of their current U.S. tour. Both shows clocked in at nearly 3 hours in length and featured a stellar setlist that spanned their entire career, from early gems like “It’s So Easy,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” to epic ballads like “November Rain” and newer songs like their most recent release, “Absurd.” Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan commanded the stage with unforgettable energy and left the crowd exhilarated after a set of encores that included “Don’t Cry”” and “Paradise City.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Kerrang

Guns N’ Roses fan claims to have intel on new song Hard School

A Guns N’ Roses fan says that the band’s rumoured ​“new” track Hard School is set for imminent release. In a since deleted tweet of the fan and Axl, the accompanying caption read: ​“A fan met Axl Rose after the second GUNS N’ ROSES show in Atlantic City, NJ last night. She said he invited her backstage and they had a beer together. She also said she asked him about Hard Skool. He played the song for her and said they are releasing it soon.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES To Release Another New Song, 'Hard School', Soon

A new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard School" (a.k.a. "Hard Skool") will reportedly be released soon. The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
hennemusic.com

Guns N’ Roses share pro-shot video of Bottlerock curfew-breaking performance

Guns N’ Roses are sharing pro-shot video of the group’s recent curfew-breaking performance at the Bottlerock Napa Valley festival on September 4. After welcoming Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters to the stage, the lineup began playing the night’s final encore song, “Paradise City”; before the 1987 classic was done, organizers shut down the stage audio due to a strict 10 p.m. curfew at the Napa Valley Expo, as the group continued to perform and the crowd joined in to lend a hand.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Axl Rose Gets Nostalgic At Guns N’ Roses’ Atlantic City Gig

Axl Rose displayed his rarely seen nostalgic side on Sunday night (September 12th) during Guns N' Roses concert at Atlantic City, in New Jersey's Etess Arena. Rolling Stone reported prior to the band launching into “Don't Cry” from 1991’s Use Your Illusion I, Rose shed light on how he and Guns co-founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin came up with the tune.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Watch Guns N’ Roses Members Soundcheck Rare Song ‘Hard School’

Slash posted a brief TikTok video on Thursday of Guns N’ Roses rehearsing a rare — and as-yet-unreleased — song called “Hard School.”. The low-fidelity, bite-sized clip was filmed by Slash’s girlfriend, Meegan Hodges, during the band’s soundcheck at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. It showcases a heavy guitar riff and some stomping, open hi-hat drumming. Bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardist Melissa Reese are also visible, with no appearances from frontman Axl Rose, keyboardist Dizzy Reed or guitarist Richard Fortus.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Report: Guns N’ Roses Set To Release New Track, ‘Hard Skool’

All signs are pointing to a new Guns N' Roses track being dropped in the new future. Following last month's release of “Absurd” — a reworking of the looming-unrealesed song “Silkworms,” Blabbermouth reported the band is now prepping a tune called “Hard Skool” for imminent release. Guns fans are have...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Guns N’ Roses postpone Mexican tour dates

Guns N’ Roses have postponed a series of concert dates in Mexico planned for October. The band were scheduled to play three shows in the country, including an October 7 appearance in Guadalajara, an October 9 gig in Merida, and an October 12 stop in Monterrey. “Gunners, due to government...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Guns N’ Roses Kissed Their Past Goodbye on ‘Yesterdays’

Guns N' Roses broke all sorts of new musical ground with their mammoth Use Your Illusion albums. They played things straight on the brisk, bluesy "Yesterdays," however, bidding farewell to their checkered past in pursuit of an even messier future. The third track (and third single) on Use Your Illusion...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Axl Rose Was ‘Throwing Up’ During Guns N’ Roses’ Chicago Concert

Axl Rose has revealed that he was under the weather during a recent Guns N’ Roses performance at Chicago's Wrigley Field. "I got to the show feeling great, but started getting sick pretty early on," the rocker explained via a series of tweets. "It progressed to where I was throwing up and was light headed. Wouldn’t have been surprised if I’d fallen off the front of the stage.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Guns N’ Roses Share New Song “Hard Skool”: Listen

Guns N’ Roses have released their second new song of 2021. “Hard Skool” was originally recorded in the sessions for Chinese Democracy in 2008. Listen to their latest track below. Last month, Guns N’ Roses dropped their single “ABSUЯD.” It marked the band’s first song in over a decade. The...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

The Guns N’ Roses Dustups That Led to ‘Breakdown’

When Guns N’ Roses turned their attention to the Axl Rose song “Breakdown” during sessions for the Use Your Illusion albums, the title proved to be surprisingly apt. While Rose himself was frustrated over his bandmates' difficulties with the composition, drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Slash both recalled their own struggles as they tried to keep to the rules of their work ethic. “We did a song a day – but some days were longer than others,” Slash said in his 2008 self-titled memoir. "Everyone in the band had a short attention span at that point, and no one wanted to work too long on one thing.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Guns N’ Roses to Release a New Single – “Hard Skool” This Friday

Guns N’ Roses will release a new song this week, according to Spotify that has the pre-live track with artwork. “Hard Skool” is likely another reworking of a Chinese Democracy era of the band, just like the last single, “Absurd” was. GNR has been playing “Absurd” live on their current tour, and have been soundchecking “Hard Skool” according to fans who attended VIP events in Atlantic City. The band has been rumored to be releasing a new EP, GnFnR on October 1, but this information has not yet been corroborated by an official source. If the rumors are true, the EP will include “Hard Skool” and another new GN’R track called “Absurd”, which was released last month, as well as covers of “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden), “Wichita Lineman” (a Jimmy Webb composition that helped propel Glen Campbell to global stardom in the late ’60s) and “The Seeker” (The Who), all of which GN’R had previously performed live, plus a new cover of “Bennie And The Jets” (Elton John). Check back at this link to hear the song tomorrow!
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Officially Official: New Guns N’ Roses Single “Hard Skool” Coming Tomorrow

Update: Fans in certain parts of the world can hear the song now (below). Everyone else has to wait another twelve hours or so. This is not at all surprising, given all the recent hubbub, but for some of us, at least, it’s still exciting: Spotify has officially confirmed that Guns N’ Roses will release a new single, the unfortunately-titled “Hard Skool,” tomorrow, September 24.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockcellarmagazine.com

New Guns N’ Roses: Stream “Hard Skool,” a Reworked ‘Chinese Democracy’-Era Song ft. Vintage Axl Rose Vocals

Back in early August, Guns N’ Roses surprise-debuted a new song, “Absurd,” a reworked version of a long-existing demo recording known as “Silkworms” that originated from the lengthy album sessions that ultimately produced 2008’s Chinese Democracy album. Late Thursday night, Sept. 23, GnR dropped another new track, “Hard Skool,” and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N' ROSES Streams Straightforward New Single "Hard Skool"

Guns N' Roses was rumored to release another Chinese Democracy single called "Hard Skool" this Friday, and it turns out the rumors were true! The band is now streaming "Hard Skool", which is a much more straightforward song with way less weird vocals than were on "Absurd. No word on if Guns N' Roses will still release an EP called GnFnR, which reportedly features the following tracklist:
MUSIC
