Insider NFT Trading at OpenSea: Regulation Imminent?

By Haseeb Shaheen
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenSea Executive Chastain under fire for insider trading. Unhappy NFT collectors have taken shots at OpenSea, among other issues. The head of product development, Nate Chastain, at OpenSea, which is one the largest NFT marketplace in the world, has come under fire for using insider information in NFT trading. The NFTs were bought before they were featured on the platform and later sold when their value soared to make profits. They were doing quite well as the number of transactions surged since July.

