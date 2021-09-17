CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Kerala CM to inaugurate digital hub in Kochi on Sept 18

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Digital Hub by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which aims to give a boost to technology innovation and focuses to host a vibrant ecosystem comprising incubators, accelerators and Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies, will be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 18 at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ), Kalamassery, Kochi through video conference.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

TCS to invest Rs 1,500 Crore in Kerala 'digital hub'

In a major boost to the startup ecosystem in the state, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a product development centre, billed as one of the largest in South Asia, at the Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ) in Kalamassery, Kochi. Named ‘. Digital. Hub’, the centre, set up in a...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UP CM inaugurates multiple projects in Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated multiple development projects in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday. "Today, I would like to congratulate everyone for these projects. There are 106 projects worth Rs. 219 crore and 16 projects worth Rs 26...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Kerala Blasters FC join hands with Kerala Government

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC announced their partnership with the Government of Kerala for operating the Sports Kerala Elite Residential Football Academy at GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram as their Technical Partner. This partnership is one of its kind in India, and...
SPORTS
techgig.com

TCS is planning to hire 10,000 employees for Kerala Digital Hub

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is investing Rs 15,000 crore in Kerala for setting up the. in the KINFRA Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Kakkanad, Kochi. For the new expansion, the tech giant has created 10,000 jobs for the techies. The company is planning to commence the operation of the digital hub in 2023-24 for which the tech giant will start to hire soon.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pinarayi Vijayan
Person
Hibi Eden
albuquerqueexpress.com

Navy observes International Coastal Clean-up Day in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command observed International Coastal Clean-up Day on Saturday with a focus on mangrove plantation and clearance of plastic/non-biodegradable waste along with waterfront areas in and around Kochi, said a press release from Ministry of Defence. Pursuant to the global campaign of...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

TalSuccess launches partnership with ROI Institute in India

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting Services (Quint), a leading talent transformation service provider, today announced the launch of a partnership with ROI Institute, Inc. to deliver ROI services in India. ROI Institute is the global leader in measuring and evaluating the investment in...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Talibani BJP' cannot rule India, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the Centre and drew parallels between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Taliban. "We have to protect our freedom. 'Talibani' BJP cannot rule in India... TMC alone is enough to...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi links Indians progress with global development

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that science and technology-based innovations in India can greatly help the world and the scale and cost of the country's technology solutions is unmatched. He said when India grows, the world grows and when the country reforms,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#The Digital Hub#Ksum#Centres Of Excellence#Parliament#Infosys Co
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Baghel appreciates efforts of pharmaceutical industry

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appreciated the efforts of the Pharmaceutical industry and its workers on Saturday during an event in Raipur on the occasion of the World Pharmacist Day. 'I salute the people associated with the pharmacies for their contribution during the COVID-19...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

India’s top court to set up panel to investigate Pegasus snooping claims

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi urges people to observe 'river festival'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country. Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Won't compete with cricket in India: Jose Cachaza

Madrid [Spain], September 25 (ANI): The World Football Summit (WFS) held annually in Madrid is among the largest business of sports summits held in the world. Jose Antonio Cachaza, MD, LaLiga India led a panel on "Football in India today, and what lies ahead" at the international summit, with panel members Anshul Ailawadi (Business Head -- YouthEnglish Cluster at Viacom18), Nikhil Bardia (VP and Head of Sales, RISE Worldwide) and Vivek Sethia (FounderCEO, India On Track).
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi at UNGA invites global vaccine manufacturers

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people". "Understanding...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi's speech was pertinent, world can draw inspiration:

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Former Union Minister KJ Alphons on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 76th sessions of UNGA was pertinent and the world can draw inspiration from it. "Overall, his focus was as a global statesman on what the world needs to do...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals fined for slow over-rate

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. As it was the team's second offence of the season...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

First 'Contour Device Placement' in South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI/PNN): Shalby Multispecialty Hospital is known for its quality healthcare services and the development of an innovative "Zero" technique for Knee/Hip Replacement procedures. Shalby's recognition as a multispecialty tertiary hospital chain in the Indian healthcare industry was envisioned by its founder Dr Vikram Shah -...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy