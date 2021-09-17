Alaska is now 3rd in the nation for highest case rate as state reports nearly 900 cases and 1 death Friday
Alaska ended a week of record COVID-19 cases and elevated hospitalizations with another high count of 893 new COVID-19 infections and one new death reported Friday. Alaska’s surge — currently one of the worst in the country — is driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which has pushed up case counts, hospitalizations and deaths across most of the U.S. in recent months.www.adn.com
Comments / 1