Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with award winning Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat about the challenges in Haiti. An earthquake that stole more than 2,000 lives, the assassination of the president, gang violence, have all plunged Haiti into chaos. And until today, thousands of Haitians were gathered on the southern border of the U.S. seeking asylum. Some are being allowed in. About 2,000 people were forced by the U.S. to fly back to the unstable nation they fled. The images have been harrowing. And for those who've lived the heartbreak of leaving their homeland for safety and a better life, this moment can be particularly resonant. Here to talk more on this is Edwidge Danticat. She's an award-winning Haitian American novelist and short story writer who writes often about the experience of the Haitian diaspora.

