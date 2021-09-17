CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

By Mary Louise Kelly
NPR
 8 days ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Nicaraguan poet and political activist Gioconda Belli about the increasing tension in Nicaragua, as the country moves towards a presidential election. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Nicaragua holds a presidential election this November. The current president, Daniel Ortega, is seeking reelection, and he has either...

www.npr.org

Related
Register Citizen

Nicaragua gov't squeezes doctors, talk of 'health terrorism'

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the front lines and buoyed medical personnel exhausted by COVID-19 cases, but in Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and sometimes forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President Rosario...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Pre-Election Crackdown on Civil and Political Rights in Nicaragua Worsens

GENEVA - A report submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council blasts the Nicaraguan government’s harsh crackdown on opposition leaders in advance of November 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. Critics accuse Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega of systematically ridding himself of viable opposition candidates to secure a fourth consecutive term as...
POLITICS
dailynewsen.com

Nicaragua kidnaps the new novel of persecuted Sergio Ramírez

The Government of Nicaragua retains in the customs the copies of the next novel by Sergio Ramírez that the Spanish publisher Alphaguara sent last week to the Cervantes Prize 2017. The blockade was an omen of harassment against Ramírez, whose house was raid and that He received an arrest warrant last Thursday, when he was in San José de Costa Rica. Yesterday, the author of Margarita, is Linda the sea arrived in Madrid, where he will have to plan an exile season.
ENTERTAINMENT
indybay.org

United States Out of Nicaragua — United People In!

A well-known slogan from Latin America is "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido," which translates to, "The people united will never be defeated." Unfortunately, some people have way too much concentrated wealth and power, and they often try to "divide and conquer" the rest of us. Latin America is important to us for this reason. We do care about people, and we don't want our government wasting money and energy hurting rather than helping ourselves and people around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Colombia, Nicaragua present cases in long maritime dispute

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Nicaragua have presented arguments before the International Court of Justice in a long running dispute over what the Nicaraguan government alleges are violations of its sovereignty in the western Caribbean. The case was initiated by Nicaragua in 2013, and reached its public sittings stage Monday as lawyers for both countries presented their arguments to a panel of 15 judges at the court in The Hague, Netherlands. The area has long been claimed by both countries, and Nicaragua gained fishing rights over a big portion in a 2012 ruling by the The Hague court. But Colombia’s navy has continued to patrol the waters, which are also used by drug traffickers to smuggle drugs into Central America.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Nicaragua’s presidential campaign gets underway, with no competitors.

Nicaragua’s presidential campaign gets underway, with no competitors. Nicaragua’s presidential election campaign begins on Saturday, with all of incumbent Daniel Ortega’s top opponents detained. Despite widespread condemnation of his government’s arrest of 37 opposition figures since June, the 75-year-old, who has been in power since 2007, will seek a fourth...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Novelist Edwidge Danticat: Allow Haitians To Determine Their Own Future

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with award winning Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat about the challenges in Haiti. An earthquake that stole more than 2,000 lives, the assassination of the president, gang violence, have all plunged Haiti into chaos. And until today, thousands of Haitians were gathered on the southern border of the U.S. seeking asylum. Some are being allowed in. About 2,000 people were forced by the U.S. to fly back to the unstable nation they fled. The images have been harrowing. And for those who've lived the heartbreak of leaving their homeland for safety and a better life, this moment can be particularly resonant. Here to talk more on this is Edwidge Danticat. She's an award-winning Haitian American novelist and short story writer who writes often about the experience of the Haitian diaspora.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Opinion: Free Expression Is On The Decline, In Cuba And Elsewhere

Six o'clock in the morning. How's your head? So begins a poem written this month by the Cuban writer Katherine Bisquet. She continues, is it cold in Berlin? I go to bed this morning - I'm trying to change my habits - with a complaint. There's an animal in the front yard that eats the neighbor's pigeons. The beast eats everything it sees in its path. How can I tell it not to eat what doesn't belong to it? And there's cypresses there. Here, the ceibas have lost their leaves. Almost everything is lost. The day, the city, the patience, the memory.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

US envoy to Haiti resigns, slams Haitian migrant deportations 

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their home country. "I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," State Department Special envoy Daniel Foote said in a scathing letter of resignation. In the letter to US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, Foote described Haiti as a place where US diplomats "are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life." "Mired in poverty, hostage to the terror," Foote wrote, the Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy."
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Week In Politics: Booster Shots, Haitian Migrants, Jan. 6 Investigation Committee

President Biden campaigned on wrestling the pandemic into submission and then, as he put it in his motto, building back better. Of course, that was on top of an ongoing surge in migration and then the events of January 6. We'll examine what the agenda might look like now with NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, good morning.
U.S. POLITICS
News Break
Politics
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Border patrol agents criticized for treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio as U.S. tries to dissuade more from coming

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. DEL RIO 一 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent a message to migrants, particularly Haitians, attempting to enter the country through the southwest border: “People coming to the United States illegally will be returned, your journey will not succeed.”
DEL RIO, TX

