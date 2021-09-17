CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Port of Albany traffic surges, on track for busiest year since 2018

By Robin K. Cooper
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 8 days ago
"We are hitting on all cylinders with the cargo that we have," said Rich Hendrick, the port's chief executive. "With offshore wind on the horizon, that is going to be a lot more business for the region."

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

