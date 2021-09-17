Port of Albany traffic surges, on track for busiest year since 2018

In 2021, Seattle could see the largest number of traffic fatalities in 15 years, according to new data from SDOT.Ryan Packer. Seattle is on track to see a huge increase in the number of people killed by traffic violence on its streets in 2021. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Vision Zero team broke the news to the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee Tuesday evening. So far this year, 21 people have died in crashes due to the shortcomings of our transportation system. Based on the trends identified in the presentation, Seattle could see 35 people lose their lives by December 31st.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO