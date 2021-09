NBC 6 First Alert Forecast – September 25, 2021 – Morning. If you are planning to go to the beach this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends to head out early and pack an umbrella. Saturday will be similar to the last few days with bright sunshine in the morning and storms in the afternoon, beginning as early as about 11am but peaking by about 2pm. Expect a high of 88°.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO