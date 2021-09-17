UAB to adjust vaccine mandate following new federal rules
UAB will be making changes to its vaccine mandate in anticipation of new federal regulations. According to WBRC, the UAB Health System will remove its policy requiring Covid vaccinations for employees due to the recent executive order issued by President Joe Biden. UAB will end the requirement and replace its current policy based on guidance from upcoming federal rules, which will include mandatory vaccinations for employees of health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds.www.bizjournals.com
