UAB to adjust vaccine mandate following new federal rules

By Tyler Patchen
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 8 days ago
UAB will be making changes to its vaccine mandate in anticipation of new federal regulations. According to WBRC, the UAB Health System will remove its policy requiring Covid vaccinations for employees due to the recent executive order issued by President Joe Biden. UAB will end the requirement and replace its current policy based on guidance from upcoming federal rules, which will include mandatory vaccinations for employees of health care facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds.

AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: UAB Hospital ends vaccine mandate for staff members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials at an Alabama hospital announced Saturday that they have ended a COVID vaccine requirement for employees. The decision comes while officials at UAB Hospital in Birmingham wait for details about a potential federal mandate, WBRC reported. Last week, the Alabama Center for Law and Liberty sent...
goodmorningamerica.com

Some nursing homes carry out successful staff vaccine mandates amid pushback over federal rules

The Biden administration in recent weeks has announced a series of mandates that require long-term care facilities to fully vaccinate staff against COVID-19, drawing mixed responses from providers, industry leaders and advocates, including those who said the federal policies will put extra strain on an industry already suffering a workforce shortage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Public Relations#Wbrc#The Uab Health System#Medicare#Medicaid#The School Of Medicine
The Independent

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
LAW
Law.com

Vaccine Mandate Hesitancy Fades Amid Delta Outbreak, New Federal Guidance

Research and advisory firm Gartner found that 46% of legal, compliance and HR execs expect their companies to enact vaccination mandates. At the same time, 69% of the executives worried that employees would quit or be fired over vaccine mandates. More than half of respondents were concerned about negative effects...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

CDC Panel Green-Lights Pfizer Booster For Some Adults While Newsom Mulls Vaccine Mandate For Kids 12 And Older

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel of outside experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for some adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago. CDC leadership still needs to sign off before boosters can officially be administered. LA County Health officials signaled their support. “The boosters really are appropriate at this point for people that have been designated by CDC and the FDA,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health. Booster-eligible adults include those over the age of 65 and people 18-64 who are are at high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nevada Current

Who will get a booster shot? A Q&A about what the feds are saying

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Booster shots soon will begin rolling out to some Americans who received the two-shot vaccine made by Pfizer—after a contentious and confusing federal approval process that isn’t over yet. Determining who exactly should be rolling up their sleeves for an additional dose was tricky. The Biden administration had leapfrogged federal regulatory panels in […] The post Who will get a booster shot? A Q&A about what the feds are saying appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS
WSFA

UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Health System’s policy requiring COVID vaccines for its workers was implemented in August before the announcement of federal directives. President Joe Biden issued an executive order September 9 indicating federal rules and regulations will be issued in the coming weeks that will require COVID vaccines for workers at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid dollars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is no longer requiring employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, about one month after mandating the shot. UAB officials said they are reversing the vaccine mandate while they wait for details from the government about a potential federal mandate, but state leaders said this reversal wont make a huge impact right now.
HEALTH
nhbr.com

What New Hampshire businesses should know about federal vaccine mandate

President Biden’s Path Out of the Pandemic Plan is estimated to affect nearly 100 million workers in the United States. Central to the plan is a vaccine mandate for large employers, but the plan also makes use of federal contracts that may affect businesses of any scale. The coverage here is broad, so do not assume that businesses with fewer than 100 employees are automatically exempt.
HEALTH
Big Country News

Idaho Lawmakers Weigh Response to Federal Vaccine Rules

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers, who appear poised to challenge President Joe Biden’s new rules concerning COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for public and private employees, on Wednesday heard opinions from legal experts and the public on Biden’s controversial new plan to battle the coronavirus. The Idaho Legislature’s interim Committee on Federalism...
IDAHO STATE
