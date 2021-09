PORT ANGELES – The $36 million project to restore salmon migration at Bagley and Siebert Creeks reached something of a milestone Thursday when travelers began using the new bridge in one lane on the eastbound side. The big bumps at Bagley Creek in the westbound lanes will be gone over the weekend as paving begins, and the whole project should wrap up sometime this winter.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO