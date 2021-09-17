CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Second-Generation Family Home Honors Grandma's Legacy with Modern-Day Style

WALA-TV FOX10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn't love a good hand-me-down? Especially when it includes a fireplace, original moldings, and tons of childhood memories. With a little paint and some fresh new furniture, Grandma's house fits just right.

www.fox10tv.com

mauimagazine.net

Modern Family Retreat

Story by Lara McGlashan | Photography by Travis Rowan. It’s a picture-perfect day in Mākena, with a crisp, Disney-blue sky. The swirl of trade winds whisks away the heat as I drive through the gated entry to an intimate housing complex. I park and walk down a tunnel of tall Hawaiian ginger to the home’s front door; the verdant green leaves wave me in, and heavy red flowers nod hello.
HOME & GARDEN
#Furniture
fox42kptm.com

Don't forget to spend time with grandma and grandpa: It's National Grandparents Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Sunday after Labor Day marks National Grandparents Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. That means September 12, 2021 is National Grandparents Day, said the website. Fun facts about the holiday that celebrates some of our favorite people:. The official flower of the day is the forget-me-not President...
OMAHA, NE
lonny.com

This Jewelry Pro's Home Is A Lesson In Modern Maximalism

Randi Molofsky's bold dining room is bursting with personality. Serena & Lily Bench | Missoni Throw | Saarinen Dining Table | Milo Baughman Style Dining Chairs | Vintage Pendant Light | Jackie Rines Vase | Jackie Rines Candle Holders | Milo Baughman Bench | Zoe Crosher Bronze Palm Frond | Jess Valice Portraits | Graham Wilson Painting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Soompi

7 Of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s Best Style Concepts On “Amazing Saturday”

With a highly developed vocal range and incredible capacity to draw on emotions during her performances, there is no doubt that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has solidified herself as a top-tier vocalist among her generation. Outside of the recording studio though, the talented songstress also pulls double duty as a charming entertainer on the variety show “Amazing Saturday.” She never fails to captivate with her appearances on the show, partly owing to the stylistic fits put together by her and her creative team that help the star steal the show every Saturday. Look no further for seven of the best fits we have collated!
CELEBRITIES
San Mateo Daily Journal

My grandma’s favorite plant

Standing majestically at 3 feet in the far right corner of my grandma’s backyard is her favorite plant: the pandan plant. The various shades of bright and forest greens speckle through the slender, pointy leaves that split at the roots, creating a pattern resembling the top of a pineapple. Pandan leaves have a flowery yet subtle aroma of coconut and are commonly used in Malaysian cuisine.
GARDENING
Indiana Gazette

Home's exterior features Craftsman style

Interesting angles and an abundance of family living spaces grace the interior of the Craftsman-style Oakley. Craftsman details are seen in the tapered columns, stone veneer wainscoting, shingled gable ends, and multipaned window uppers. The spacious gathering areas at the center are surrounded by four bedrooms, a home office and...
HOME, PA
miamivalleytoday.com

Family celebrates five generations

PIQUA — Paul and Betty Cromes of Piqua welcomed two great-great grandchildren this summer. The two great-great grandchildren Paul Bexley Seger and Tatum Paige Parke made the fifth generation of the family. Paul Seger, born to Doug and Krissy (Parke) Seger, was born on June 3. Tatum Parke, born to Justin and Cortney Parke, was born on July 22.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hypebeast.com

Osprey's Heritage Collection Delivers Modernized Classic Pack Styles

Osprey, originating in 1974, is the brainchild of founder Mike Pfotenhauer, who created his first backpack incredibly at the age of 16 and simply did not look back. Almost 50 years later and the brand out of Santa Cruz, California is still recreating the classic styles and custom-fit packs Pfotenhauer once made out of his rental house retail shop. Now based in Southwest Colorado, Osprey has expanded its range to meet the high demands that have been drawn to the brand for its top-of-the-line product design and outdoor adventure material expertise. Few can deliver on form and function of these accessory styles like Osprey’s classic bags do and the addition of everyday features only elevates that demand.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Hawaii is represented on ‘Top Chef Family Style’

I wrote about Big Islander Ocean Kanekoa and his passion for cooking. He and his sister, Jaydene, were featured on the first episode of Peacock’s ‘Top Chef Family Style’ on Sept. 9 and will continue weekly on Thursdays. ‘Top Chef Family Style’ brings together talented young chefs to sharpen their...
HAWAII STATE

