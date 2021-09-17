This Second-Generation Family Home Honors Grandma's Legacy with Modern-Day Style

Osprey, originating in 1974, is the brainchild of founder Mike Pfotenhauer, who created his first backpack incredibly at the age of 16 and simply did not look back. Almost 50 years later and the brand out of Santa Cruz, California is still recreating the classic styles and custom-fit packs Pfotenhauer once made out of his rental house retail shop. Now based in Southwest Colorado, Osprey has expanded its range to meet the high demands that have been drawn to the brand for its top-of-the-line product design and outdoor adventure material expertise. Few can deliver on form and function of these accessory styles like Osprey’s classic bags do and the addition of everyday features only elevates that demand.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO