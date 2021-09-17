Review: Clash of Chefs VR

If you’re a fan of horror entertainment whether that be books or video games then chances are you’ve heard of the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project. It’s one of the best-known movies in that genre and it has influenced many horror games and movies since. Polish developer Bloober Team, who has previously made games such as Observer, Layers of Fear, and The Medium, has previously released a video game version called Blair Witch that is set in that same universe as that film. Blair Witch originally released some time ago across all major platforms but now the team has gone back to make a virtual reality version of it. Is it better suited for this medium or is it still the same OK game that it was before?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO