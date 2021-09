MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’ let the quiet start to the day fool you South Florida, another round of storms will be developing this afternoon along the coast and then move slowly inland. Realtime Doppler was tracking a few showers and storms early this morning in the Keys but for the most part the activity has stayed of the coast. As things heat up today the sea breeze will develop and move inland, triggering showers and storms as it does. Without any significant breeze that means these storms will be slow to move through and out of the area, minor flooding...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO