US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk

By MATTHEW PERRONE, LAURAN NEERGAARD - Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

IN THIS ARTICLE
