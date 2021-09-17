Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: News On Damien Lewis, Poona Ford, D’Wayne Eskridge & Bryan Mone
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report is the focus of today’s video with Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season almost here. Today’s Seahawks injury news circles around Dee Eskridge, Poona Ford, Rashaad Penny, Bryan Mone, Damien Lewis, Jamarco Jones Penny Hart, Marquise Blair, Sidney Jones, D.J. Reed, Gabe Jackson, Chris Carson and Duane Brown. Seattle Seahawks Today host Tom Downey reacts to the latest Seahawks injury news in today’s video. Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: - Dee Eskridge (concussion), DNP - Damien Lewis (Groin), DNP - Jamarco Jones (Knee), DNP - Poona Ford (Shoulder), Limited - Rashaad Penny (Calf), DNP - Bryan Mone (Elbow), Limited - Penny Hart (Concussion), FULL - Marquise Blair (Knee), FULL - Sidney Jones (Groin), FULL - D.www.chatsports.com
