NFL

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: News On Damien Lewis, Poona Ford, D’Wayne Eskridge & Bryan Mone

By Seattle Seahawks Today
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Seahawks Injury Report is the focus of today’s video with Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season almost here. Today’s Seahawks injury news circles around Dee Eskridge, Poona Ford, Rashaad Penny, Bryan Mone, Damien Lewis, Jamarco Jones Penny Hart, Marquise Blair, Sidney Jones, D.J. Reed, Gabe Jackson, Chris Carson and Duane Brown. Seattle Seahawks Today host Tom Downey reacts to the latest Seahawks injury news in today’s video. Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: - Dee Eskridge (concussion), DNP - Damien Lewis (Groin), DNP - Jamarco Jones (Knee), DNP - Poona Ford (Shoulder), Limited - Rashaad Penny (Calf), DNP - Bryan Mone (Elbow), Limited - Penny Hart (Concussion), FULL - Marquise Blair (Knee), FULL - Sidney Jones (Groin), FULL - D.

seattle Seahawks

Week 2 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Titans

The Seahawks have two players listed as doubtful, receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny, news that isn't surprising on either given that both missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Three players are listed as questionable: left guard Damien Lewis, cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Bryan Mone. Not...
NFL
Field Gulls

The latest injury updates on Brandon Shell, Dee Eskridge, and Bryan Mone

Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss for the Seahawks included one key injury, with right tackle Brandon Shell exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain. Jamarco Jones filled in during the final few minutes in his absence. On Monday, Pete Carroll provided an update on Shell, along...
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks offensive line hit with new injuries to Damien Lewis, Jamarco Jones

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks’ revamped offensive line has suddenly gotten thin. For the first time this week, starting left guard Damien Lewis and backup tackle Jamarco Jones both showed up on the Seahawks’ injury report Thursday, Sept. 16. Lewis has a groin injury and Jones has a knee injury;...
NFL
Tom Downey
Rashaad Penny
Damien Lewis
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Injuries: Eskridge and Penny doubtful, Reed and Lewis questionable vs Titans

The Seahawks entered their Week 1 contest against the Indianapolis Colts with a very clean bill of health, with all six inactive players being healthy scratches. That doesn’t appear to be the case for this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, however. Overall, the Seahawks are still very healthy, but three...
NFL
Field Gulls

Mone-Ball: Bryan Mone making a statement in year three

The Seattle Seahawks defensive line put on a show against the Indianapolis Colts, who were expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Second-year “rookie” Darrell Taylor — and the rest of Seattle’s deep EDGE group — stole the spotlight with the constant pressure and a bevy of sacks on Carson Wentz. But they weren’t the only ones who got in on the fun.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Set to Receive 'Great Boost' From Bryan Mone's Return

Bryan Mone may not be a household name like several of the Seahawks biggest defensive stars such as Bobby Wagner or Jamal Adams. But the team learned how invaluable he is to the team's success on that side of the football during a 33-30 loss to the Titans last Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

