From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

Speaking backstage after her Emmy win for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Jean Smart told press a little something about the anticipated Season 2 of HBO series Hacks. “Well I’m not going to be in the writers room,” she said. “But I do know as promised at the end of Season 1 I will be going on the road a bit to try out new material, although I think they definitely want to keep her based in LA. She will be going out a bit to comedy clubs to try out new material. I do know they will be exploring her relationship with her sister, which has been a huge traumatic part of her life. That’s all I have so far.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO