CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable

By Sushmita Pathak
sdpb.org
 8 days ago

India has broken a vaccine record with more than 25 million COVID-19 shots administered today alone. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, but this past spring, as a devastating coronavirus outbreak hit the country, India ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. It halted exports and prioritized its own population. Now new cases there have plateaued. The country's vaccination drive is accelerating. Sushmita Pathak reports from Mumbai.

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month. Health workers administered vaccines throughout the night and into Monday morning in the capital, Hanoi, which has been under lockdown since July. The Health Ministry says more than a million vaccine shots were given over the weekend in Hanoi. Authorities want 100% of the city’s 5.7 million adults to get at least one shot by the end of this week. However, the country’s overall vaccination rate remains low at about 28%, and only 4% have been fully vaccinated with both jabs.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

New Zealand has ramped up vaccination rates, but too many people remain concerned about vaccine safety

After five weeks in the strictest lockdown, Auckland will move to level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday, for at least two weeks. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision was based on low community spread and an accelerated vaccination rollout. A targeted vaccination campaign will now focus on about 23,000 people in Auckland who are older than 65 but have not yet received their first dose. GPs and pharmacies are offering vaccinations, walk-in or drive-through vaccination centres have been set up, and mobile vaccination buses are delivering doses throughout Auckland. According to the Ministry of Health, 37% of New Zealand’s...
WORLD
The Independent

UK says it does not doubt India’s vaccine certificates but country ‘still has some Covid’

Britain’s decision to ask people vaccinated in India to be quarantined for 10 days is not related to the certification process but instead to the fact that the south Asian country still has “some Covid,” the British high commissioner has said. Several questions have been raised in New Delhi about recent updates to UK’s vaccine policy, especially because it initially did not recognise Covishield, the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.Alex Ellis said that Covishield, which has now been acknowledged as one of the acceptable vaccines in the updated advisory, “is not the issue” for the UK...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Kamala Harris lauds India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon be able to resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines. She also lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. "I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Indians#Non English#Hindu#Covax#Npr News#Copyright Npr
Fortune

Drones that deliver COVID-19 jabs? The future of India’s vaccine drive is nearly here

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. India’s varied landscape of towering mountains, expansive deserts, and wetlands susceptible to flash floods has long been an obstacle course for authorities trying to reach citizens in remote areas. In the COVID era, officials are navigating that maze to deliver vaccines, and they’re up against a ticking clock: the government’s goal to vaccinate each of India’s 950 million adults by the end of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption slowed in the first half of September from the previous month, staying below pre-COVID levels as a pick-up in monsoon rains hit mobility and demand for fuel from the agriculture sector, preliminary sales data showed. Diesel sales by the country's state...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

India gives 25m vaccine doses in drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

The campaign took place Friday as the premier turned 71. India has administered 25 million doses during a special Covid-19 vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign took place on Friday as he turned 71, and the Health Ministry said the drive had raised India’s overall...
HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

India to make available 8 million doses of COVID vaccines

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday informed. Shringla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in the regard at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Mumbai
sdpb.org

The Challenges Of Vaccinating The World

We're going to widen our lens here to talk about how to help the rest of the world cope with this crisis. Almost 50% of the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn't sound too bad when you consider there are more than 7 billion people on the planet. But when you take a closer look at the picture, you see that it's skewed. Citizens of wealthy nations make up an overwhelming proportion of the population of the vaccinated. In most poorer countries, only 2% of the people have received a dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
KTLA

Is the delta coronavirus variant worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids? Experts say there’s no strong evidence that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it’s more contagious. Delta’s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a […]
KIDS
sdpb.org

Italy's New COVID Vaccine Mandate Is One Of The Strictest In The World

Italy is launching some of the strictest anti-COVID measures. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports that starting in October, government and private workers will be required to show proof of vaccination against the virus or lose pay. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Italy's vaccine passport is called the green pass. It's a digital or...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy