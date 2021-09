A look at whats happening in European soccer on Friday:. Newcastle and Leeds are languishing near the foot of the Premier League as they meet at St. James' Park with both seeking a first win of the campaign. Both are also coming off big losses, Leeds to Liverpool 3-0 and Newcastle to Manchester United 4-1. Leeds, which has two draws and two defeats from its four games, has something of a crisis at center back with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente injured and Pascal Struijk suspended. Luke Ayling, a right back, may be forced to move inside. Newcastle is without its leading striker, Callum Wilson, as it looks to improve on its one point so far.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO