The Raiders begin their 2021 season with a difficult matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Obviously, the biggest storyline at play is how to stop the Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson accounted for nearly 5,000 yards of total offense last season, but he will have a tough task of going against a Raiders' rejuvenated defense headed by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. They've also added a combination of young rising stars and veteran leadership in Yannick Ngakoue, Solomon Thomas, Casey Hayward Jr. and Gerald McCoy. There will be a lot of components that will contribute to who leaves Allegiant Stadium with their first win of the season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO