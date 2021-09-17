CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brendan Apologized For The ‘BIP’ Drama Again & Wow

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s in the hot seat. Brendan Morais released a seven-minute apology video on Instagram after he was accused of going on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise for all the wrong reasons. The TV personality, who left the show with his beloved Pieper James, was rumored to have already been in a relationship with her before the series started. Awkward! However, Morais said that that’s not the case and he absolutely did not go on Bachelor in Paradise as anything but a single man.

Distractify

After All of the Drama, Are Pieper and Brendan From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Still Together?

Spoiler alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. After a two-year hiatus and fans craving drama more than ever, Bachelor in Paradise has been serving all that we need and more. With its return to television, fans can cheer for their favorites of Bachelor Nation, and some eps are filling fans with burning questions like are Pieper and Brendan still dating? Here’s what we know.
Vulture

100K Fewer Followers Later, Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Tries to Apologize

First things first: Did you know Ann Wilson sings Bachelor in Paradise’s theme song? It’s a nice fact. We just needed to ensure everyone knew that before launching into today’s nonsense, because the lingering drama tying Paradise denizens Brendan, Natasha, and Pieper together might not ever escape an endless loop of Instagram Story statements and shady interviews. This is our simulation now! As a brief recap, the drama began on the show’s September 6 episode when Pieper and Brendan tried, and failed, to convince their castmates that they didn’t have a romantic relationship with influencer aspirations prior to arriving at the beach. Natasha, who had been exploring a genuine relationship with Brendan, was blindsided by this revelation; Brendan and Pieper have since left the beach together to avoid a mutiny, while Natasha is now a folk hero. Brendan has also lost about 100k Instagram followers. That’s amore.
TVShowsAce

‘BIP’ Natasha Parker Is Moving On, Saying Goodbye To The Past

Bachelor in Paradise alum Natasha Parker is ready to move on from all the drama she’s faced in Season 7. She endured a lot when Brendan Morais hurt her in multiple ways due to his ongoing relationship with Pieper James. Natasha was caught in the middle and potentially lost her chance at finding love by wasting time with Brendan. Pieper and Brendan finally said their goodbyes after their alleged plans blew up in their face. As a consequence of upsetting Bachelor fans, both have lost thousands of followers on Instagram. However, Natasha’s following has grown more than 200k since the drama began. But, now, Natasha is ready to move on from it all and let go of the past. What did she have to say?
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise: Brendan posts video apology after season 7 drama

For those wondering what Brendan Morais has to say about his behavior on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, we have a greater sense of it now. In a new post on Instagram (see below), the reality star / Bachelorette alum shared a seven-minute apology where he goes over a lot from this season, whether it be his brief time with Natasha to allegations he intentionally led her on, knowing that Pieper would eventually arrive and he would link up with her. Brendan denies some of this, saying that he and Pieper were not in an “exclusive” relationship before Paradise. Yet, he also acknowledges some of his terrible behavior, which includes him suggesting that Natasha didn’t have any other options beyond him and talking so openly about social media and follower counts.
US Magazine

Natasha Parker Is ‘Letting Go of the Past’ After Brendan Morais, Pieper James Drama Plays Out on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Good vibes only! Natasha Parker is embracing the positives after her dramatic saga with Brendan Morais and Pieper James concluded on Bachelor in Paradise. “So much love and gratitude for every single person that has validated my feels on this wild paradise journey,” the event planner, 33, captioned a sunset photo on Instagram after the Tuesday, September 14, episode aired. “I see you, I feel you, and the love has been unmatched 💗 Cheers to letting go of the past ! Let the good times roll 🍾 #bachelornation y’all know what’s up 🙌🏾.”
TVShowsAce

Lance Bass Dishes On His ‘BIP’ Experience, Plus Engagement Predictions

Lance Bass took over hosting Bachelor in Paradise after David Spade. A lot of fans thought he would have big shoes to fill after Spade set the bar. As a self-proclaimed fan of the show, he was honored to be able to host. While he loves all the shows, he said BIP is his favorite. He said, “I enjoy multiple people being able to find love. It’s more interesting for me to watch, and it’s just way more dramatic too.”
TVShowsAce

‘BIP’ Brendan Morais Addresses Natasha Parker, Pieper James In New Apology

As promised in a previous Instagram post, Brendan Morais has spoken up and issued another formal apology. This one via video on Instagram. After watching the 7 minute long video, fans can decide if he’s sincere or truthful. During the video, Brendan addresses the multiple controversies that plagued him during his time on Bachelor in Paradise. He went from loved by Bachelor Nation to basically loathed. He’s lost nearly 100k followers as a result of his actions and words. Keep reading to find out more about what Brendan has to say about it all.
Brendan Morais reportedly dropped by sponsor over ‘BiP’ drama

It’s not all roses after “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Reality TV star Brendan Morais has reportedly been dropped by his sponsors at NordicTrack due to his controversial appearance on ABC’s dating show. A source close to the fitness equipment company told The Sun on Monday that NordicTrack was “no longer doing...
TVShowsAce

Is Natasha Parker Open To Being ‘The Bachelorette’ After ‘BIP’ Drama?

There has been a huge plea for The Bachelor producers to make Natasha Parker The Bachelorette following the drama surrounding Brendan Morais. Natasha rightfully felt disrespected on Bachelor in Paradise after Brendan was seemingly using her while waiting for Pieper James to arrive. Brendan denies that was the case, however, most fans aren’t buying into his story. Brendan has issued an apology to Natasha and she has responded. She’s also dished on whether or not she’d be open to being the next lead for the hit reality show.
Elite Daily

The Guy Who Accidentally Went On A Date With Chris Harrison Is Now On BIP

Another day in Paradise means another contestant to cause drama, but luckily, one of the newcomers in the Sept. 21 episode is no stranger to stirring the pot. Ed — who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette — is once again looking for love, but hopefully this time his endeavors will be a little more fruitful. In case you can’t remember his time on The Bachelorette Season 17, here’s everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise’s Ed Waisbrot, including his age, real job, social media, and other fun facts.
TVShowsAce

‘BIP’ Brendan Morais Responds To Alleged NordicTrack Firing

Tuesday, rumors flew everywhere that Brendan Morais lost his NordicTrack sponsorship due to sexist comments made on Bachelor in Paradise. Now, Brendan is speaking out about his alleged firing. Keep reading to see what he has to say about the situation. Is it true? Or is it just another rumor floating through Bachelor Nation?
Elite Daily

These Bachelor Podcasters Called Out Brendan For Colorism In An Open Letter

Bachelor Nation is continuing to grapple with the controversy surrounding Brendan Morais’ time on Bachelor in Paradise. The former Bachelorette contestant appeared in Season 7 of the show and was accused of being there “for the wrong reasons,” namely to boost his following. He left the beach early with Pieper James, who he was rumored to have been in a relationship with prior to the start of the season. While going on Paradise already attached to somebody is not a good look, what’s really caused a stir is the way Brendan treated and spoke about fellow contestant Natasha Parker. A number of people have pointed out Brendan’s disturbing behavior, accusing him of misogyny and colorism. And most recently, the duo behind the Bachelor podcast The Blckchelorettes penned an open letter specifically calling Brendan out for his colorism against Natasha. Elite Daily reached out to Brendan for comment on the letter and accusations, but did not hear back in time for publication.
Reality Tea

Brendan Morais Releases An Apology Says “I’m Not The Smartest Person In The World” Following Bachelor In Paradise Drama

Brendan Morais is really feeling the loss of all those followers. Us Weekly reports that Brendan “followed through on his promise to release a ‘full statement and apology’ for his controversial appearance on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.” And boy did he release a full statement and apology. To recap, Brendan and Pieper James tried to play […] The post Brendan Morais Releases An Apology Says “I’m Not The Smartest Person In The World” Following Bachelor In Paradise Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Elite Daily

This New BIP Contestant May Shake Up 1 Of The Strongest Couples On The Beach

The end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is drawing near, and yet there are still newbies hitting the beach and — of course — shaking things up. One of those new Bachelor in Paradise contestants is Demar Jackson, who first appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. And it doesn’t look like his time on the beach will be smooth sailing.
TV & VIDEOS

