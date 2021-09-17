Richard Allen Hann, 81, Lawrence, Kansas died September 16, 2021. Richard was born in Maryville, Missouri June 20, 1940. He and his twin sister, Katherine, were the youngest of four children. From an early age, Richard knew the value of hard work and having fun, traits he carried throughout his life. His first job was delivering the daily newspaper to residents of Burlington Junction, a job he held from grade school through high school. As a young boy, Richard was always looking for a good time, bicycling around town with friends, being mischievous, and enjoying life. Richard graduated from Burlington Junction High School in 1958.