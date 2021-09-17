CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

RPS citizen scientists get a boost with $25,000 worth of new technology for Mary Munford Elementary

By Holly Prestidge
Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Clark’s citizen scientists just got a few more gadgets with which to study the world around them. Clark, a fourth-grade teacher at Richmond’s Mary Munford Elementary, won a classroom makeover prize package worth $25,000 as part of the CIA Mission Possible Classroom Transformation program, which supports strengthening STEAM education — science, technology, engineering, art and math. The program, in its first year, is sponsored by the CIA and managed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

richmond.com

