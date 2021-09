Muni transfer tickets have been a medium for Optimist Williams’ artwork since he was a kid. “Remember those, like, clear Trapper Keeper notebooks? I used to just cover mine with Muni transfers,” he says. He would decorate the mixtapes he gave to girls in high school with them, or hold on to ones with his friends’ birthdays printed across the top to give as gifts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO