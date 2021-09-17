CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throw These Slow-Playing Bozos In Baseball Jail

By Chris Thompson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball has gotten pretty slow. Jayson Stark showed in a nifty little chart in his column Friday that the length of an average regular-season game has increased by a whopping 36 minutes over the last 40 years, from a tidy 2:33 in 1981 to a disgusting 3:09 in 2021. Not everyone is equally scandalized by this development, but the slowdown combined with baseball’s other significant aesthetic regressions is seen by the league, at least, as a major problem. The kids of this day and age, we are told, simply do not have the attention span for a three-plus-hour baseball game.

