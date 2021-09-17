City Club of Eugene: The Next Normal: Flexible, Adaptable, Visible: The Future of Working From Home

This September is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an airliner over Pennsylvania full of innocent travelers. Thinking back on these terrible events, I clearly remember the surprise, horror and anger I felt as each tragedy unfolded. In this way, my memories allow the 20 years that have passed to feel as if it’s only been a few years not two decades. What brings home the reality of the passage of time is when I consider how many people there are who know about 9/11 only from books and visual images because they were born after Sept. 11, 2001. In fact, many of them are entering their twenties, and are, for all intents and purposes, adults. Twenty years? This number astonishes me.

