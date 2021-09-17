CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

City Club of Eugene: The Next Normal: Flexible, Adaptable, Visible: The Future of Working From Home

 8 days ago

The next installment of “The Next Normal Series” from the City Club of Eugene. The abrupt closure of office workplaces was a visible and dramatic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, millions of people continue to work from home as our unexpected global experiment continues—and recent surveys show that neither the workforce nor company executives want to simply return to pre-pandemic routines.

