Man shot in back during reported armed robbery in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during an armed robbery in Marshall, police say. The Marshall Police Department says on Sept. 16 around 5:45 p.m., officers got a call saying there was a gunshot victim inside a house in the 1300 block of Lothrop Street. Responding officers found a man lying on the floor inside his home. The victim claims a man forced his way inside the house and shot him in the back. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw two men running away from the home.