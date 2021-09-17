Greenbrier County BOE discusses grievance filed by Governor Jim Justice
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to discuss legal action by Governor Jim Justice. Justice filed a level one grievance through the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board against the Board of Education for rejecting his application to coach the boy’s basketball team at Greenbrier East High School. He is still the coach of the girl’s basketball team.www.wvnstv.com
