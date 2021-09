The Colorado Business Hall of Fame will add six inductees in 2022, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain Inc. announced Thursday. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 32nd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Jan. 27, 2022, which is sponsored by UMB Bank and will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. No inductees were named in the first pandemic year of 2020 for the 2021 class. The last event was held in January 2020.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO