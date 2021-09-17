Over $100 million awarded to Community Action Organization of WNY & Holy Cross Head Start

Funding for Head Start and Early Head Start Services in Erie County. The Office of Head Start (OHS) has awarded the Community Action Organization of WNY Inc. a $77.1 million grant over five years to provide Head Start and Early Head Start programming to 1,080 Head Start students and 205 infants, toddlers and pregnant women in Erie County. Holy Cross Head Start Inc., formerly a delegate of CAO since 1969, was also awarded a portion of the Erie County grant and will now serve the community as a Grantee agency alongside CAO. Holy Cross was awarded $25 million over five years, serving 500 Head Start children.