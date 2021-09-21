Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NASDAQ: ARBK), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $15.00 per ADS. The Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $112,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain. In addition, Argo Blockchain has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the "Offering"). The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ARBK” on September 23, 2021, and the Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO