Management Plane Cores in PA-400 Series
We would like to recommend that one of our clients move from PA-220 to PA-400 series firewalls. I had added multiple points regarding the improvement in Threat and Session information, however, one of the most important points for us to see the number of management plane cores on the new model PA-410 compared to the PA-220. I was unable to find that in the data sheet, does anyone know how many cores does it have or any CPU information?live.paloaltonetworks.com
Comments / 0