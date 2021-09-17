CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Mark prepares blue crab and bacon cakes

By Rebecca Brumfield
Central Illinois Proud
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 tablespoons Green onion white and green parts, finely chopped. 1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning, (optional) 1 cup Buttery crackers crumbled, (use more if desired) In a large mixing bowl combine the egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, hot sauce, lemon juice, garlic, old bay, salt, and pepper. Next add the peppers, parsley, and onions and gently mix. Lastly, add the crab meat and bacon and cracker crumbs and gently fold, being careful not to break up large crab pieces. Shape into crab cakes the size you prefer.

