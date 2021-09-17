Rogue’s the Loss World Monologues Shares Love, Loss

Rogue Theater is presenting The Loss World Monologues, adapted from Mary London Szpara’s book The Loss World. The compelling cast in this emotional rollercoaster of a production, directed by Lola DeVillers, will bring journeys of love and loss to life on stage as nine women move through grief and learn the value of love and personal strength. The actors are Donna Johnson, Jamie Buesing, Lola DeVillers, Keri Grimsley, Leann Johnson, Gwen Severson, Amanda Sallinen, Jennifer Birkholtz and LeeAnn Casper. Mary London Szpara will be available for a talk-back after each show.