Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Secretly Welcomed Their 2nd Baby 1 Month Ago

The line of succession grows! Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their second child in August.

“One month with our perfect little man,” the former model, 34, captioned a Friday, September 17, Instagram slideshow with their baby boy. “8.17.21. #gettheepidural.”

In the social media upload, the England native smiled while breast-feeding the infant on a bench in a red dress. She went on to share a throwback hospital photo, as well as pictures of her and Culkin’s daughter, Kinsley, 2, bonding with her brother.

Charton announced in May that baby No. 2 was on the way. “34,” the then-pregnant star wrote alongside a baby bump photo.

She and the Succession star, 38, became parents in September 2019 when Kinsley arrived. “After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again, I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” the new mom captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th. This is me four days postpartum. I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love, and we’ve never felt more complete.”

Charton and the actor were not initially planning to start a family together. “I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon,” the Emmy nominee told iNEWS in July 2018. “Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids, and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?” (The New York native’s mom, Patricia Brentrup, now has multiple grandchildren after Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed son Dakota in April.)

Charton thanked Kieran for “accidentally knocking [her] up” in June 2020. “Best thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy Father’s Day to this one.”

When the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in June, they honored the special day with their toddler’s help, wearing cookware that Kinsley “insisted” they wear on their heads. “First date night since she was born so it’s only fair that we let her dictate even more of our lives now,” Charton joked.